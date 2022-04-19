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MEASURING RF AT APARTMENT COMPLEX WITH CELL TOWER BEHIND IT! YOU WONT BELIEVE IT, MIMO?
CJ BLAZE
CJ BLAZE
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64 views • April 19, 2022
-Measuring the RF (Radio Frequencies) coming off the cell tower right outside my apartment complex. More coming soon! I will be taking live readings on small cells in front of nursing home and school next. I also plan on doing the bank of smart meters in my complex basement! Please help me spread this important info! Share, like, & subscribe!
Please subscribe to my YouTube channel CJ Blaze: https://www.youtube.com/c/CJBLAZE
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...seeking his face!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”

🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg

Email: [email protected]
*New E-mail address coming soon for so viewers can submit photo & video! *

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