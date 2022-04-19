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MEASURING RF AT APARTMENT COMPLEX WITH CELL TOWER BEHIND IT! YOU WONT BELIEVE IT, MIMO?
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64 views • April 19, 2022
-Measuring the RF (Radio Frequencies) coming off the cell tower right outside my apartment complex. More coming soon! I will be taking live readings on small cells in front of nursing home and school next. I also plan on doing the bank of smart meters in my complex basement! Please help me spread this important info! Share, like, & subscribe!
Please subscribe to my YouTube channel CJ Blaze: https://www.youtube.com/c/CJBLAZE
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...seeking his face!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
Email: [email protected]
*New E-mail address coming soon for so viewers can submit photo & video! *
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com
🔥Music Info & Links🔥
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trifield-tf2-meter/
CREATORS RECOMMENDED:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19RvZaoKbsuZhXdomSNkdw
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXecwIGEWzBexLI_YKL0ug
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNkWgYXw5xXDGtaOVyVwpQ
AURA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5w0JXOTkKMTXey9np1lACw
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip3P60N47jXTxSSaMjV2w
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jjqiroG51QQCsWOtsiBCQ
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_aTGhs2PvMwKkd-D1nvQ
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwFkq5bF87NBBOc6vKpQJw
ConQuest Josh: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKObGstywMHQBaJ22dGQksw
Lisa R Hall: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiKzJ1DXhe_jYVDMYQl3iAw
Elle 1978: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPVS28q13icc0kIrvB-8RHg
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam #Marfoogle
Please subscribe to my YouTube channel CJ Blaze: https://www.youtube.com/c/CJBLAZE
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...seeking his face!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
Email: [email protected]
*New E-mail address coming soon for so viewers can submit photo & video! *
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com
🔥Music Info & Links🔥
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trifield-tf2-meter/
CREATORS RECOMMENDED:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19RvZaoKbsuZhXdomSNkdw
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXecwIGEWzBexLI_YKL0ug
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNkWgYXw5xXDGtaOVyVwpQ
AURA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5w0JXOTkKMTXey9np1lACw
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip3P60N47jXTxSSaMjV2w
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jjqiroG51QQCsWOtsiBCQ
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_aTGhs2PvMwKkd-D1nvQ
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwFkq5bF87NBBOc6vKpQJw
ConQuest Josh: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKObGstywMHQBaJ22dGQksw
Lisa R Hall: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiKzJ1DXhe_jYVDMYQl3iAw
Elle 1978: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPVS28q13icc0kIrvB-8RHg
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam #Marfoogle
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