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What Believers Need To Do
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93 views • July 13, 2021
When was the last time you were "all in" and on fire about your faith? If not now, when? There is a battle of good vs. evil right now. God needs warriors to stand up & speak out.
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email [email protected]
Join me for LIVE videos at Facebook/shemane.nugent
Get my mind/body/spirit journal at: https://journalsunlimited.com/shop/day-planner-mind-body-spirit-journal-blue/
Contact me directly about Superfood Nutrition & skincare:
email [email protected]
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