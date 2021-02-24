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The Didache
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26 views • February 24, 2021
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Did you know...
The Apostles of Jesus wrote a rule book for the true Church called 'The Didache' that's not included in the Canonical bible:
🎥
Click above to watch a narrated video version, or...
📖
Download the full manuscript...
📚 WORD Doc:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1auqNqeU1ahxBAPuO3CTOqvQERvYBpItO/view?usp=drivesdk
📚 PDF Doc:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LyvrgfSOUwgp2Cghqh1I0o8AyrXtPu1-/view?usp=drivesdk
📲
For more, visit our Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/godstablebox/
Click the LEARN MORE button for access to our Cloud Library of Deuterocanonical & Apocryphal Manuscripts, including some of the books removed from the original King James Bible Version of 1611...
💕
Lots of Love
Did you know...
The Apostles of Jesus wrote a rule book for the true Church called 'The Didache' that's not included in the Canonical bible:
🎥
Click above to watch a narrated video version, or...
📖
Download the full manuscript...
📚 WORD Doc:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1auqNqeU1ahxBAPuO3CTOqvQERvYBpItO/view?usp=drivesdk
📚 PDF Doc:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LyvrgfSOUwgp2Cghqh1I0o8AyrXtPu1-/view?usp=drivesdk
📲
For more, visit our Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/godstablebox/
Click the LEARN MORE button for access to our Cloud Library of Deuterocanonical & Apocryphal Manuscripts, including some of the books removed from the original King James Bible Version of 1611...
💕
Lots of Love
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