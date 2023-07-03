When the people fail to rise to the occasion, it is easy for those that herd them, to achieve their objectives

France is in the grip of unprecedented riots which were ticked off six days ago following the fatal shooting of a teenager by the police. For days, rioters have ransacked malls, showrooms and set ablaze public property in various cities including Paris, Lyon, Marseille and more. Amid this, a video of football fans patrolling the streets of Lyon has now gone viral. The group of men can be heard singing the French national anthem as they pass from street-to-street looking for rioters.

