CCP’s Textbook in 2015 Verified That CCP Virus Actually CCP’s Unrestricted Bioweapon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/10/2021 The textbook published by the PLA bioweapon expert, General Dezhong Xu in 2015 is a very good evidence to support three Yan’s reports and to verify that the COVID-19 is actually the CCP’s unrestricted bioweapon, Dr. Yan said in an interview with Indian Republic TV.