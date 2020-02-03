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Kill La Kill - Anime Quick Review
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12 views • February 03, 2020
Ruko Matoi fights the oppressive student council in this excellent action fanservice anime by Trigger.
https://www.netflix.com/title/70305217?source=35
Transcript:
Kill La Kill
School is a repressive dictatorship.
Ryuko is a new student.
She finds a special sentient uniform, Senketsu.
It gives her super powers.
She fights other students
with their own super uniforms.
Over the top Trigger action,
amazing music,
hilarious animations,
and ridiculous amounts of skin.
Some say the fanservice is a metaphor for girls reaching maturity.
Some say the fanservice is just awesome.
Kill La Kill
Don't lose your way.
'Till next time, later.
https://www.netflix.com/title/70305217?source=35
Transcript:
Kill La Kill
School is a repressive dictatorship.
Ryuko is a new student.
She finds a special sentient uniform, Senketsu.
It gives her super powers.
She fights other students
with their own super uniforms.
Over the top Trigger action,
amazing music,
hilarious animations,
and ridiculous amounts of skin.
Some say the fanservice is a metaphor for girls reaching maturity.
Some say the fanservice is just awesome.
Kill La Kill
Don't lose your way.
'Till next time, later.
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