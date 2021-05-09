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Forced into a quarantine hotel - Manylights on the Brandon V Show 05/07/21
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50 views • May 09, 2021
Bringing attention to what is really going on, bringing truth to the forefront, Manylights who after returning home from Jamaica was forced with his father into a Covid hotel for refusing to take a Covid test at the airport.
Manylights explains his experience and how after realizing it was against his rights, he left the hotel. Find out what happened next on the Brandon V Show
Manylights explains his experience and how after realizing it was against his rights, he left the hotel. Find out what happened next on the Brandon V Show
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