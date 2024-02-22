Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Mocha Bezirgan—Independent Journalist Following the Coutts Four Story
channel image
CHP Canada
97 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

February 22, 2024: My guest this week is Mocha Bezirgan, independent journalist from Calgary, AB. Mocha has been doing a lot of on-the-scene reporting at various newsworthy events across Canada over the past several years. He brings to his work a fresh approach and has made it a point to speak to the central figures in the freedom movement and to report on developments where the rights and freedoms of Canadians are being violated. He spoke to me from Lethbridge this week about the pre-trial proceedings regarding the Coutts Four, particularly the two men still in custody: Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick.


To see Mocha’s reporting on this and other topics, visit his website at:

https://www.mediabezirgan.com


To follow Mocha on X (formerly Twitter):

https://twitter.com/MediaBezirgan


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomweaponscourtjudgeconspiracyjusticeinvestigative journalistchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylortrialconvoysentencingrcmpcalgaryindependent journalistchpcanadachp talkscoutts4coutts fourlethbridgemocha bezirganmedia bezirganplea bargain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket