CHP Talks: Mocha Bezirgan—Independent Journalist Following the Coutts Four Story

February 22, 2024: My guest this week is Mocha Bezirgan, independent journalist from Calgary, AB. Mocha has been doing a lot of on-the-scene reporting at various newsworthy events across Canada over the past several years. He brings to his work a fresh approach and has made it a point to speak to the central figures in the freedom movement and to report on developments where the rights and freedoms of Canadians are being violated. He spoke to me from Lethbridge this week about the pre-trial proceedings regarding the Coutts Four, particularly the two men still in custody: Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick.
