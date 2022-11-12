End Times (Part 1) The 5 Signs (Ep. 60) Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)

Fr. Chris Alar





What are the signs, as foretold in Scripture, that will precede the end times and the second coming of Christ? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, in this first of a 3-part series as he explains the signs and talks with Daniel O’Connor, an expert on eschatology, the study of the end times.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 60: End Times Part 1: The 5 Signs





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjP8EqxsoL0