The Situation after the Destruction of the Kakhovskaya Dam & Hydroelectric Power Station - The Intensity of Flooding in the Kherson region is Decreasing
Published Yesterday

The situation after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: The intensity of flooding in the Kherson region is decreasing , Russian and Ukrainian authorities say

▪️The authorities of Nova Kakhovka reported that the water level is gradually decreasing, it has receded from the streets by at least 10-15 meters. On the frames of local channels, this process is already noticeable.

▪️7 people, according to preliminary data, went missing in the vicinity of Nova Kakhovka after the destruction of the hydroelectric power station, the mayor of the city said.

▪️Due to the significant destruction of the dam, water will still come.

⚡️The village of Korsunka completely went under water after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

