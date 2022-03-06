BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Congressman Ro Khanna: Under the 1979 Act, US Is Obligated To Defend Taiwan
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • March 06, 2022
https://gnews.org/2114699/

03/01/2022 Congressman Ro Khanna: We have to be very firm and very clear that we will come to Taiwan’s defense, that under the 1979 Act, we are obligated to defend Taiwan. China’s landing in Taiwan would be catastrophic.
Keywords
warroomro khannabannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusgtvnavarronfscgedugmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Douglas Harrington
Spice Up Your Diet: 4 Flavorful Spices Packed With Antioxidants

Spice Up Your Diet: 4 Flavorful Spices Packed With Antioxidants

Zoey Sky
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Willow Tohi
Chia Seeds May Be a Smart Addition to Your Pre-Workout Snack

Chia Seeds May Be a Smart Addition to Your Pre-Workout Snack

Coco Somers
Pomegranates Cited for Antioxidant, Heart, and Cognitive Benefits in Health Reports

Pomegranates Cited for Antioxidant, Heart, and Cognitive Benefits in Health Reports

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy