Congressman Ro Khanna: Under the 1979 Act, US Is Obligated To Defend Taiwan

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03/01/2022 Congressman Ro Khanna: We have to be very firm and very clear that we will come to Taiwan’s defense, that under the 1979 Act, we are obligated to defend Taiwan. China’s landing in Taiwan would be catastrophic.