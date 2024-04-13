Jerusalem to be Trodden Under Foot by the Gentiles

Note: This video was made hours PRIOR to the Iranian attack on Israel. The four horsemen of the Apocalypse are on the move. The nations of the world are being drawn towards the land of Israel, and not because they are the good guys, but because a genocide is being committed. It was the Donald Trump administration, who, lets not forget, is an Epstein associate, and who is also controlled by Mossad, that planted the first PERMANENT military base in Israel. Troops are coming. Get ready for the draft. Get ready for war, and all the other things I have been speaking about for several years now.

