Is Dead Man's Carry A Bad Idea?
glock 1911
257 Subscribers
100 views
Published 14 hours ago

Is carrying chamber empty a bad idea in these times? You decide. Also, lengthy reminder/encouragement about Bug Out Vehicle maintenance.  Klaus Schwab's daughter says climate lockdowns are coming.  https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/08/07/she-seems-nice-a-young-empowered-woman-taking-over-the-family-business/   Why are spec forces buying low cost crop dusters to convert them to close air support aircraft?   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/meet-americas-new-attack-aircraft-the-sky-warden/   Intel community is the fourth branch of the federal government:   https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/08/07/repeat-after-me-the-ic-is-the-fourth-most-powerful-branch-of-the-usg-has-been-such-since-november-1963/   

Keywords
weaponspreppingsurvivalend timesbugout vehiclehandgun carry

