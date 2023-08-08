Is Dead Man's Carry A Bad Idea?

Is carrying chamber empty a bad idea in these times? You decide. Also, lengthy reminder/encouragement about Bug Out Vehicle maintenance. Klaus Schwab's daughter says climate lockdowns are coming. https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/08/07/she-seems-nice-a-young-empowered-woman-taking-over-the-family-business/ Why are spec forces buying low cost crop dusters to convert them to close air support aircraft? https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/meet-americas-new-attack-aircraft-the-sky-warden/ Intel community is the fourth branch of the federal government: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/08/07/repeat-after-me-the-ic-is-the-fourth-most-powerful-branch-of-the-usg-has-been-such-since-november-1963/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.