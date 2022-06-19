USA PATRIOTS RALLY AGAINST REDFLAG, POISON JABS, OPEN BORDER AT 60FREEWAY MESA AZ

Thanks to all the US Patriots that showed up. Our people paid in blood for the right to be free.





Use your Rignts or Lose your rignts.





WE WILL NOT COMPLY WITH FORCED POISON JABS(ESPECIALLY ON KIDS), REDFLAG ATTACKS ON OUR 2A AND OPEN BORDERS.





____________________________





SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO US PATRIOT FREE PRESS, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTERS SUCH AS MYSELF.





WE ARE LITERALLY ON THE FRONT LINES DEFENDING US AGAINST THE GLOBAL TYRANNY, DEPOPULATION AGENDA.

________________________________





EMAIL YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE, WRITE $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT TO:





[email protected]





IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MORE GROUNDBREAKING NEWS & ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY.





If you can't make a $$ contribution at this time, you can still email me to be on subscriber mailing list for events, networking and consultations.