Keys To Stop the Unspoken Epidemic - Jan Edwards (2 of 2) - Freedom Alive® Ep69

Child sex trafficking is not just an "over there" issue. For example, Florida is third in the nation for human trafficking and the average age is between 10 and 13 years. Jan Edwards started an organization called Paving the Way to provide powerful tools to help stop our children from being exploited. On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive®, Jan discusses tactics used to lure and entice our children as young as elementary age.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

