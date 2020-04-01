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18-wheeler carrying toilet paper crashes & burns in Dallas!!
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88 views • April 01, 2020
This is no April Fool’s joke. A semi tractor-trailer carrying a load of toilet paper caught fire in North Texas on Wednesday morning.
It was around 4:00 a.m. when the big rig crashed and burst into flames along Interstate-20, near the I-45 interchange.
Thousands of rolls of toilet paper went up in smoke, causing police to close all lanes of westbound I-20 in southern Dallas County.
It was around 4:00 a.m. when the big rig crashed and burst into flames along Interstate-20, near the I-45 interchange.
Thousands of rolls of toilet paper went up in smoke, causing police to close all lanes of westbound I-20 in southern Dallas County.
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