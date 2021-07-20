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Nootropics while fasting? Is NZT-48 real? Magnesium vs bioavailability? 🎙️ July Biohacking Q&A #26
jroseland
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22 views • July 20, 2021

In this old-school Biohacking Q&A, Mrs. Limitless and I answer your questions about Nootropics (somebody PLEASE ask me about something other than Nootropics and smart drugs). And I forgot, yet again, to ask the listener to subscribe...


5:39 Is there any smart drug like NZT-48 from Limitless?

8:56 Can you take Nootropics while fasting?

13:17 Is the Australian Nootropic stack Cognetics legit?

16:04 Go-to Nootropics for peace of mind and strength?

20:14 Does Magnesium affect the bioavailability of Nootropics?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

Apply 📞 for Biohacking Consultation/Coaching

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacking-consultation-coaching

📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
ashwagandhamagnesium l-threonatebiohacking podcastnootropics australianzt-48
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