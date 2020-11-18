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Klaus Schwab: "Fourth Industrial Revolution will Lead to Fusion of our Physical, Digital & Biological Identity"
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1187 views • November 18, 2020
Klaus Schwab made it clear that transhumanism is an integral part of "The Great Reset" when he said that the fourth industrial revolution will "lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity".
The agenda is primarily based around dismantling the current capitalist system in favor of greater centralized technocrat rule which will lead to lower living standards, less fuel consumption, fewer civil liberties and the accelerated automation of jobs.
However, another key aspect to "The Great Reset" or the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" as Schwab calls it, is merging man with machine.
The agenda is primarily based around dismantling the current capitalist system in favor of greater centralized technocrat rule which will lead to lower living standards, less fuel consumption, fewer civil liberties and the accelerated automation of jobs.
However, another key aspect to "The Great Reset" or the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" as Schwab calls it, is merging man with machine.
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