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Life for Ukrainian troops dug into Kyiv's trenches
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80 views • April 30, 2022
BBC News.
With Russia's offensive now largely centred on eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is beginning to return to a sense of calm.
But the city’s defence force remains on high alert, dug into a network of trenches in case of the return of Russian troops.
The BBC was given rare access to the 131st battalion in the forests of the capital.
"Since the very first days of the war and the bombing of Kyiv... we came here and started digging," the battalion's commander Andrii Aheiev said.
Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9wPHMFM308
With Russia's offensive now largely centred on eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is beginning to return to a sense of calm.
But the city’s defence force remains on high alert, dug into a network of trenches in case of the return of Russian troops.
The BBC was given rare access to the 131st battalion in the forests of the capital.
"Since the very first days of the war and the bombing of Kyiv... we came here and started digging," the battalion's commander Andrii Aheiev said.
Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9wPHMFM308
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