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BLUETRUTH - DOCUMENTARY COMUSAV, VAXXED & BLUETOOTHED ESP & ENG
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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398 views • August 18, 2022

BLUETRUTH - DOCUMENTARY COMUSAV, VAXXED & BLUETOOTHED ESP & ENG

https://rumble.com/v1gf5br-bluetruth-documentary-comusav-vaxxed-and-bluetoothed-esp-and-eng.html


https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUQL448sVzwM/


Mihai Grigoriu

Source English: https://comusav.com/en/
Source Espanol: https://www.comusav.com/


MAC Address Lookup

https://dnschecker.org/mac-lookup.php?query=4c.44.59

https://macvendors.com


The CV-19 Jab is proven to chip those injected with it.  This is to say like an antenna, most commonly the injection site emits a MAC code signal that can be detected with an ordinary phone equipped with Bluetooth.  At the same time the Jab injection site becomes magnetic and a magnet will stick to the skin. 


This documentary / experiment is carried out with volunteers some Jabbed and some unjabbed.  The location is deep into an isolated mountain region where there is little or no electro magnetic interferences from frequencies.  Some remarkable discoveries are found. 


Watch to the end when an un jabbed volunteer emits a bluetooth signal as if they were jabbed when they were not.  Some theories are suggested as to how this could come about, use your imagination and see what you think.


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Vaccination, Bluetooth, Mac Codes,

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