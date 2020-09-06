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Mambo by Noel Schwenk with a Variation on Themes of Perez Predo
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3 views • September 06, 2020
#Ohio #Guitarist #NoelSchwenk promotes his next live in-person concert at #Medina Ohio's Farmers' Market on September 12th, 2020, from 10am -1pm, with a new composition, "Mambo No. 5.5". The whole event takes place at VFW Post 5137, 3916 Pearl Road, Medina. Latin Guitar represents most music selections.
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