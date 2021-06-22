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RiseUpNH 6/22/21: Chris Longest on Regenerative Agriculture and Gardening
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111 views • June 22, 2021
This week's chat centered on regenerative agriculture and gardening. With Chris Longest ([email protected], 541-914-3366).
5 principles of healthy soil:
1. Soil armor
2. Minimal soil disturbance
3. Diversity
4. Continuous live roots
5. Livestock integration
Related links:
https://www.amazon.com/Soil-Owners-Manual-Restore-Maintain/dp/1530431263
https://www.5acresandadream.com/2020/02/book-review-soil-owners-manual.html
https://www.soilfoodweb.com
https://www.amazon.com/One-Straw-Revolution-Introduction-Natural-Classics/dp/1590173139
https://www.teraganix.com/products/em-1-microbial-inoculant
https://www.motherearthgardener.com/organic-gardening/korean-natural-farming-basics-zm0z20uzbut/
https://www.teraganix.com/products/terakashi-bokashi
Radio interview with Chris Longest: https://soundcloud.com/wkbk-radio/052221-120620-130050a
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
5 principles of healthy soil:
1. Soil armor
2. Minimal soil disturbance
3. Diversity
4. Continuous live roots
5. Livestock integration
Related links:
https://www.amazon.com/Soil-Owners-Manual-Restore-Maintain/dp/1530431263
https://www.5acresandadream.com/2020/02/book-review-soil-owners-manual.html
https://www.soilfoodweb.com
https://www.amazon.com/One-Straw-Revolution-Introduction-Natural-Classics/dp/1590173139
https://www.teraganix.com/products/em-1-microbial-inoculant
https://www.motherearthgardener.com/organic-gardening/korean-natural-farming-basics-zm0z20uzbut/
https://www.teraganix.com/products/terakashi-bokashi
Radio interview with Chris Longest: https://soundcloud.com/wkbk-radio/052221-120620-130050a
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
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