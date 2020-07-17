Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Blackmail & the Web of Intelligence Agencies w/ Shaun Attwood

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Activist, author, journalist, and host of the True Crime Podcast, Shaun Attwood, joins the program to discuss the Ghislaine Maxwell case and her father's immense intelligence connections while working as a double/triple agent. We discuss how the evidence shows that Ghislaine and Epstein were also likely intelligence assets for Mossad, CIA, and MI6. Ghislaine's father, Robert Maxwell, was a British publishing tycoon whose wealth and connections served him well as a double agent for multiple intelligence agencies. Attwood breaks it all down and explains how Robert Maxwell's vast connections enable his daughter, Ghislaine, to build a blackmail and honeytrap network that ensnared the who's who of the wealthy and powerful.
See more of Shaun Attwood on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShaunAttwoo...
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Maestro Tlakaelel" - paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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