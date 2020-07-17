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Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Blackmail & the Web of Intelligence Agencies w/ Shaun Attwood
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58 views • July 17, 2020
Sarah Westall

Activist, author, journalist, and host of the True Crime Podcast, Shaun Attwood, joins the program to discuss the Ghislaine Maxwell case and her father's immense intelligence connections while working as a double/triple agent. We discuss how the evidence shows that Ghislaine and Epstein were also likely intelligence assets for Mossad, CIA, and MI6. Ghislaine's father, Robert Maxwell, was a British publishing tycoon whose wealth and connections served him well as a double agent for multiple intelligence agencies. Attwood breaks it all down and explains how Robert Maxwell's vast connections enable his daughter, Ghislaine, to build a blackmail and honeytrap network that ensnared the who's who of the wealthy and powerful.

See more of Shaun Attwood on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShaunAttwoo...

Patreons can also see an exclusive with Shaun Attwood @ https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall - Patreons also receive exclusive discounts and more!

Get cutting edge products, such as C60 Gel Caps, Fat Fighting Tetrogen, Defytime telomere lengthening and more @ https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: "Maestro Tlakaelel" - paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
ciaisraelmi6mossadjeffrey epsteinprince andrewintelligence agenciesblackmailsarah westallghislaine maxwellshaun attwood
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy