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Get Biblical Understanding #77 - Comfort
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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2 THESSALONIANS 2:16-17 Now our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God, even our Father, which hath loved us, and hath given us everlasting consolation and good hope through grace, Comfort your hearts, and stablish you in every good word and work.

PHILEMON 1:7 For we have great joy and consolation in thy love, because the bowels [hearts] of the saints are refreshed by thee, brother.

PHILEMON 1:20 Yea, brother, let me have joy of thee in the Lord: refresh my bowels [heart] in the Lord.

HEBREWS 12:12-13 Wherefore lift up the hands which hang down, and the feeble knees; And make straight paths for your feet, lest that which is lame be turned out of the way; but let it rather be healed.

1 PETER 5:7 Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.

1 PETER 5:10 But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.

JUDE 1:20 But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost,

REVELATION 7:13-17 And one of the elders answered, saying unto me, What are these which are arrayed in white robes? and whence came they? And I said unto him, Sir, thou knowest. And he said to me, These are they which came out of great tribulation, and have washed their robes, and made them white in the blood of the Lamb. Therefore are they before the throne of God, and serve him day and night in his temple: and he that sitteth on the throne shall dwell among them. They shall hunger no more, neither thirst any more; neither shall the sun light on them, nor any heat. For the Lamb which is in the midst of the throne shall feed them, and shall lead them unto living fountains of waters: and God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes.
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