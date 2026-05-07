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He Came to Set the Captives Free: You Are a Spirit Being Living in a Human Body
1 Thessalonians 5:23 KJV
[23] And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly(whole); and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.
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