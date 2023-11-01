Create New Account
BREAKING: Yemen Houthis Declared They Are Now at War With Israel
The Prisoner
The Republic of Yemen is the first country officially to announce its entry into the “Battle of the Flood” of Al-Aqsa and launches a large number of ballistic and winged missiles and drones at a number of Israeli IDF targets inside occupied Palestine.Source @Real World News

israelwaryemenhouthis

