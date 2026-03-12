EXPOSED: IRAN WAR PSYOP & THE LEFT-RIGHT PARADIGM! - From Transhumanism To Epstein

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Charlie Robinson, author, podcast host and owner of The Activist Post about the insane shift of consistent anti-war activists suddenly supporting war under President Trump.





Many who supported Dr. Ron Paul and his crusade to wake people up about the war mongers in Washington years ago now suddenly under President Trump support war with an asterisk. What is the asterisk? "It's different if Trump does it. He's trying to bring peace." Peace with bombs?





There is a strange shift into war loving attitude under the guise of peace. Truly Orwellian in nature, we've seen this before. Under Bush, the left was against war. Under Obama the right was against war. Now, we see the antiwar right suddenly accept in large numbers this conquest in the Middle East and Latin America. The idea is this is some sort of "5D chess." However, it's the same agenda that has existed for many decades.





The left-right paradigm has bounced back as people support Israel blindly and chant "war is peace."





Meanwhile, the Epstein Files that were released expose countless people to the blackmail ring operating in the shadows of the establishment. While it's certainly getting people who are new to waking up to question the evils of the establishment, is it also a normalization ritual?





Transhumanism is also a subject we delve into with Charlie Robinson as we are conditioned utilizing convenience into a technocratic system of surveillance and rations. Will people eventually no longer be legally seen as human beings in the future due to this shift towards robotic identity?





Charlie also delves into taking over The Activist Post, one of the most trusted names in independent media for many years.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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