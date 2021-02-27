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FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 26, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2343-9AM BONGINO WHITE HOUSE SOURCES ON BIDEN: "HE IS IN REAL; SIGNIFICANT TROUBLE"
It took just over one month of a Joe Biden presidency for the US to turn back on the war machine and start raining missiles on Syria again. Reuters reports that Biden ordered military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities claimed to be used by Iran-backed militia. Kamala Harris was not informed prior to the Syrian bombing and is very upset about being left out of the loop, per WH official …
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17036
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