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Culture War | Guest: John Leake | The Courage to Face Covid 19 Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex | Dr. Peter McCullough | Courageous Discourse
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
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14 views • August 02, 2023

 Today, we’re joined by John Leake to discuss his best selling book “The Courage to Face Covid 19 Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex”, which he co-authored with Dr. Peter McCullough. First, John tells us about meeting Dr. McCullough and the process of collaborating to write this book. He then explains his background as a true, crime, non-fiction author and how this helped him as he was researching and writing  on the origins and management of Covid 19. We cover some of the key parts of the book, including the stories of several brave physicians like Dr. Raoult from France and Dr. Zelenko from New York. John defines the term bio-pharmaceutical complex and we discuss how this is affecting the medical system in the United States and around the world. He tells us about his most recent joint literary project with Dr. McCullough, “Courageous Discourse”,  found on Substack. John concludes with some good news  about a new foundation recently opened by Dr. McCullough with a purpose to fight for medical freedom through scientific data and analysis. You can find more information at https://mcculloughfnd.org/ .


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Links:

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/ 

The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex by John Leake, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, Hardcover | Barnes & Noble® (barnesandnoble.com) 


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mccullough-report/id1562849542


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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