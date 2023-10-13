Friday The 13th: Holy War Origins
Published 19 hours ago
The Religious Occult Agenda To Rebuild The Temple Of Solomon
Reese Reports | 13 October 2023
jihadchristianityjerusalemisraeltemple mountislamzionismunited nationsmuslimcatholic churchjudaismcrusadessecret societyoccultismgreg reeseoctoberknights templarfriday the 13thtemple of solomonholy waral-aqsa mosquemount moriahabrahamic religion
