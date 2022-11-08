EPOCH TV | Republicans Favored for House and Senate; Grassroots Movement for Election Integrity Forms

Crossroads with Joshua Philipp on Epoch TV
Polls suggest that Republicans could take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm elections. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is saying that Democrats will keep control of the House and expand its control of the Senate.
Meanwhile, a quiet battle is being fought to ensure election integrity. Republicans are working to have a balance of Republican and Democrat poll workers onsite across the country, and actions are underway to challenge activities such as counting votes where signatures don’t match. Democrats, meanwhile, are accusing Republicans of voter intimidation and claim that the loosening of censorship policies will impact the votes.
