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▶️ I’d Invest In Bitcoin But _______ | EP#454
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63 views • July 05, 2021
I hear a lot of reasons why people don’t invest in Bitcoin or in anything and I wanted to share my opinion on these excuses and why you’re much better off investing in something rather than just saving or spending.
I’ve heard it all! Anything from Bitcoin is too expensive to I’m too busy saving up my money to be investing at all, I will cover all of the common excuses I hear as to why people do not invest in cryptocurrency let alone in any asset.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:30 Quantum Computing
04:30 Apocalyptic
06:00 Crypto Gains
07:20 Buy Other Assets
09:10 Too Expensive
11:10 Lifestyle FOMO
13:22 Busy Saving
14:10 Buy The Dip
17:00 When I Earn More
19:50 Investing Is Too Risky
21:56 Too Complex
23:10 Bitcoin Isn’t Cash
25:22 Outro
Common Reasons/Excuses To Not Buy Bitcoin
• Quantum computers could hack it in the future - https://ecency.com/blockchain/@scottcbusiness/could-blockchain-tech-be-vulnerable-to-quantum-decryption
• There could be an apocalypse so why waste my money
• Another cryptocurrency could bring me better gains
• I can invest in gold/stocks/real estate instead
• It’s way too expensive
• I have the fear of missing out on lifestyle opportunities
• I’m saving money and that’s safer
• I will invest in it eventually when it goes down in value/it’s crashing, I don’t want it now
• I will invest in it when I earn more money
• Investing is just too risky
• Investing is just too complicated or intimidating
• Bitcoin is too slow or expensive to be used as a digital cash
In the video, I address all of these and share my opinion on the matter from the side of someone who has bought bitcoin at a previous peak, watched it crash, and then held it all the way up until the recent crash, and will continue to do so. I first invested in Bitcoin at its peak in the 2017/2018 bull run and crash.
One reason I missed is that people don’t understand it, but I’ve covered this in-depth here: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Blockchain-And-Bitcoin:c
I hope this clears up some misconceptions about investing, bitcoin, and cryptocurrency in general. Do you agree or disagree with what I said? Do you invest in cryptocurrency? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Why-Buy-Bitcoin:1
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
I’ve heard it all! Anything from Bitcoin is too expensive to I’m too busy saving up my money to be investing at all, I will cover all of the common excuses I hear as to why people do not invest in cryptocurrency let alone in any asset.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:30 Quantum Computing
04:30 Apocalyptic
06:00 Crypto Gains
07:20 Buy Other Assets
09:10 Too Expensive
11:10 Lifestyle FOMO
13:22 Busy Saving
14:10 Buy The Dip
17:00 When I Earn More
19:50 Investing Is Too Risky
21:56 Too Complex
23:10 Bitcoin Isn’t Cash
25:22 Outro
Common Reasons/Excuses To Not Buy Bitcoin
• Quantum computers could hack it in the future - https://ecency.com/blockchain/@scottcbusiness/could-blockchain-tech-be-vulnerable-to-quantum-decryption
• There could be an apocalypse so why waste my money
• Another cryptocurrency could bring me better gains
• I can invest in gold/stocks/real estate instead
• It’s way too expensive
• I have the fear of missing out on lifestyle opportunities
• I’m saving money and that’s safer
• I will invest in it eventually when it goes down in value/it’s crashing, I don’t want it now
• I will invest in it when I earn more money
• Investing is just too risky
• Investing is just too complicated or intimidating
• Bitcoin is too slow or expensive to be used as a digital cash
In the video, I address all of these and share my opinion on the matter from the side of someone who has bought bitcoin at a previous peak, watched it crash, and then held it all the way up until the recent crash, and will continue to do so. I first invested in Bitcoin at its peak in the 2017/2018 bull run and crash.
One reason I missed is that people don’t understand it, but I’ve covered this in-depth here: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Blockchain-And-Bitcoin:c
I hope this clears up some misconceptions about investing, bitcoin, and cryptocurrency in general. Do you agree or disagree with what I said? Do you invest in cryptocurrency? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Why-Buy-Bitcoin:1
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
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