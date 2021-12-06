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Reality Check - Episode 1 with GIA Director Steffen “Tank” Rowe & guest Jamie McIntyre
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31 views • December 06, 2021
An all new Series with Steffen “Tank” Rowe the director of GIA as he gives you a reality check with what is happening around the globe. In episode one we have guest Jamie McIntyre, CEO of Australian News Review as they expose what is really happening in Australia are we being told the truth about Australia? Are they really all under the thumb as the media is telling us? You don’t want to miss this one.
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