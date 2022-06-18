Floods Have Caused Widespread Damage Across Multiple Provinces in China

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https://gnews.org/post/p60r2bfd
06/16/2022 Spotlight on China: Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in large swaths of southern China in recent weeks, causing damage to houses, crops and roadways. Torrential rains impacted millions of residents and caused billions of CNY economic losses