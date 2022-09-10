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C2K Generational Contracts
The Hidden Day
The Hidden Day
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25 views • September 10, 2022

C2K  -  Clash of 2 Kingdoms

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     Come out of her, oh My People. The time has come to judge Babylon.  But how do we do that?

     The governments of today are not what you think they are. The Bible clearly outlines how they are the relics of the ancient Babylonian system coming back to life.

     You are considered a slave by government, a ‘corporation’ that they control for their own interests. But we are to be bondservants of Yeshua, the King of kings.

     In this series, we will guide you through a legal process of how to come out of Babylon. Step by step, according to the Word.


   

Rev 18:4

4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

   

Jer 50:31

31 Behold, I am against thee, O thou most proud, saith the Lord God of hosts: for thy day is come, the time that I will visit thee.



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