Theories about the E.T. Agenda

This was a March 12, 2023 meeting with https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact . The description was: In this Meetup Brian will give a talk and we’ll have lots of time for Q & A. Brian will continue upon what he explained in his 26 minute video, “Planetary Acquisition” on our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJKI--l_W5w . Please review that video and you can prepare questions and comments based upon that.

Brian feels that the UFO community needs to talk more about the E.T. relationship with world politics and the globalists, such at Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF). He doesn’t know the truth about this relationship but he believes it is so important to understanding what is going on in this world.

For discussion, Brian will play two sections of Suzy Hansen's video, "The Three Waves of Volunteers Q&A FB Live Suzy Hansen" at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_klvNB2Nno&t=576s

about the Three Waves of people at 22:35 and no UFO Disclosure until greater spiritual, consciousness growth, at 1:22:20.

(This video is a FAIR USE of that.)

Also, many experiencers and researchers have suggested that the Grey E.T.s have a long term plan to develop hybrids to replace homo sapiens sapiens with hybrids of Greys and humans. Our society should encourage an open conversation about this to put our heads together to figure this out, as best we can.

Please join this vital discussion!

Thank you to Fred for video editing.