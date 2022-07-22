Jan. 6 Hearing Shows Trump Playing Active Role Despite Outwardly Passive Appearance

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An MSNBC panel discusses how the evidence presented at the eighth January 6th hearing shows an awareness by the Capitol rioters of what Donald Trump wanted them to do, and that the time it took Trump to disband the attack was not a failure to act but a deliberate waiting, hoping to see his plan play out.