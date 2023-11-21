Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SILVER ALERT! TOPCon Solar Needs 100M+ Ounces of Silver for 2024 Installations! BUY NOW!! (Bix Weir)
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
191 Subscribers
129 views
Published 20 hours ago

It's hard to even fathom in a time of Massive Silver Deficits that a single entity will need over 100M ounces of silver to hit solar panel production projections for 2024...but it's TRUE!! They HAVE to secure the silver QUICKLY before the coming price MOONSHOT!! I wonder if their procurement department is SH*TTING BRICKS YET?!

Keywords
green energybix weirphysical silversilver shortagesilver price suppressionglobalist cabal crime syndicatetopcon solar needs 100m plus ounces of silver for 2024 installationssilver demand increase

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket