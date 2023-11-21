SILVER ALERT! TOPCon Solar Needs 100M+ Ounces of Silver for 2024 Installations! BUY NOW!! (Bix Weir)

It's hard to even fathom in a time of Massive Silver Deficits that a single entity will need over 100M ounces of silver to hit solar panel production projections for 2024...but it's TRUE!! They HAVE to secure the silver QUICKLY before the coming price MOONSHOT!! I wonder if their procurement department is SH*TTING BRICKS YET?!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.