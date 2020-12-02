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Międzynarodowy Trybunał Prawa Naturalnego: Ludobójstwo COVID, Oskarżony Trump, AI, Google i inni, 15-29 listopad 2020
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3019 views • December 02, 2020
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Więcej raportów: www.samoswiadomi.pl
Subskrybując stronę www, pomagasz w rozwoju wydawnictwa i programów edukacyjnych! Książki m.in. o AI, nowych systemach organizacji społeczeństwa, ufo, tajnych programach kosmicznych, duchowości, psychologii.
Linki:
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/11/indictment-hearing-genocide-crimes-against-humanity-by-5g-pandemic-perpetrators-parts-1-to-3.html
Akt Oskarżenia: https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/11/indictment-hearing-genocide-crimes-against-humanity-by-5g-pandemic-perpetrators-parts-1-to-3.html
Powiadomienie o Odpowiedzialności: https://exopolitics.blogs.com/files/notice-of-liability-to-any-and-all-defendants.pdf
bensound.com
Więcej raportów: www.samoswiadomi.pl
Subskrybując stronę www, pomagasz w rozwoju wydawnictwa i programów edukacyjnych! Książki m.in. o AI, nowych systemach organizacji społeczeństwa, ufo, tajnych programach kosmicznych, duchowości, psychologii.
Linki:
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/11/indictment-hearing-genocide-crimes-against-humanity-by-5g-pandemic-perpetrators-parts-1-to-3.html
Akt Oskarżenia: https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/11/indictment-hearing-genocide-crimes-against-humanity-by-5g-pandemic-perpetrators-parts-1-to-3.html
Powiadomienie o Odpowiedzialności: https://exopolitics.blogs.com/files/notice-of-liability-to-any-and-all-defendants.pdf
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