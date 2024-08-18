Russian president Putin has flown to Azerbaijan, soon to have an informal dinner with the country's president, Aliyev

Putin arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit.

During talks with Azerbaijan's President Aliyev, he will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.

Russian president Putin has flown to Azerbaijan for the first time since the start of the SMO in Ukraine. He is already holding an informal dinner with the country's president, Aliyev.



One of the topics will be the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.