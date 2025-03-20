Martin Luther: "On the Jews and their lies" (Narrated)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a video where some of the writings in Martin Luther's book "On the Jews and their lies" have been dramatized and narrated. If you're interested in reading the book but would prefer an audiobook then see below.
🔗 Martin Luther - The Jews and Their Lies (Full Audiobook): Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/H78uePkeeZci/