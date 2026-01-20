BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Make Them Suffer Prepare Their Merch Cut Meal - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 58
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • 1 hour ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, the metalcore band, Make Them Suffer, prepares their special Merch Cut Meal, while on Fit For A King’s “The Lonely God Tour” with Spite and 156/Silence. Make Them Suffer is currently supporting their newest self-titled album.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 14, 2025

Location -Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH MAKE THEM SUFFER:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/makethemsufferau

Instagram - https://instagram.com/makethemsuffer

Twitter - https://twitter.com/makethemsuffer


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:40 Skip Intro

01:13 Gathering Ingredients & Prepping

05:35 Cooking

16:40 Plating Dish


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
metalcoredigital tour busprogressive metalcoremake them suffermake them suffer digital tour busmake them suffer interviewmake them suffer bandmake them suffer metalcoresharptone recordscooking at 65mphmake them suffer cooking at 65mphinterview make them suffermake them suffer musicsean harmanisnick mclernonjaya jefferyjordan matheralex reademake them suffer progressive metalcoremake them suffer sharptone recordsmerch cut meal
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:40Skip Intro

01:13Gathering Ingredients & Prepping

05:35Cooking

16:40Plating Dish

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Police: Exposing the measles hoax and depopulation agenda

The Vaccine Police: Exposing the measles hoax and depopulation agenda

Belle Carter
Trump demands new leadership in Iran amid mass protests and suppression

Trump demands new leadership in Iran amid mass protests and suppression

Belle Carter
How sitting is destroying your health — and why walking is the ultimate medicine

How sitting is destroying your health — and why walking is the ultimate medicine

Patrick Lewis
Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Finn Heartley
Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Zoey Sky
The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy