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The Greatest Deception - The Biggest Lie You've Been Told
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
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771 views • December 10, 2020
Do you remember being taught that you lived on a ball travelling through space at 30km/s and ever wondered how you didn't feel it? How the supposed atmosphere and clouds weren't swept away? Thats because Its One Big Lie!
Great documentary to give you food for thought.

Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
flat earthgeocentricpseudo science
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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