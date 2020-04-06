© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The SDA Deception About The Mark of the Beast (666)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • April 06, 2020
The Mark of the Beast according to all Seventh Day Adventists is doing anything holy on Sundays rather than having anything to do with what the prophecy from The Book of Revelation really says, which is that the Mark of the Beast is for buying and selling. With the reality of an RFID human implantable microchip being marketed and sold in the thousands today, members of the SDA church are being forced to choose between holding onto their central doctrine or changing to conform to the truth. Although many SDA's are now saying that they would object to taking an RFID chip, this video explores the likelihood that they will conform if they choose to hold on to their perverted Sunday Law doctrine, while refusing to consider that microchip implants for buying and selling are the actual Mark of the Beast. How about you? Will you take the Mark of the Beast?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Stone Tower SDA Live Stream 3_30_2019
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Stone Tower SDA Live Stream 3_30_2019
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.