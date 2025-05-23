Covid vaccine: "His heart was destroyed; completely fried with inflammation", Peter McCullough, MD

"The topic today is myocarditis or heart damage from the COVID-19 vaccines."

"I'm a cardiologist."

"I know the topic well."

"I've examined thousands of patients with this [vaccine] problem, thousands."

"Before the pandemic, I [only] had two (2) patients ever with this problem."

"There's 1,065 papers in the peer-review literature on COVID vaccine [induced] myocarditis."

"So let me summarize them for you."

"The first one that came on my radar screen that was alarming came from Washington University in Saint Louis, August 18th of 2021."

"The first author is Verma and colleagues, New England Journal of Medicine."

"42-year-old man comes into Washington University Hospital with vaccine [induced] myocarditis."

"The infections ruled out."

"It's the vaccine."

"He's in the hospital."

"This is one of our best hospitals in the United States."

"He dies three [3] days after taking Moderna [the Moderna Covid vaccine]."

"They can't save him in the hospital..."

"Then one was reported from Korea by Choy and colleagues."

"This is now a younger man."

"Just a few days after [taking the] Pfizer [Covid vaccine], he comes in the hospital, he dies within 8 hours of being in the hospital.”

"I can tell you, I'm a cardiologist — that doesn't even happen with heart attacks."

"He dies within 8 hours."

"I examined all of the slides and the images that the Koreans had showed us."

"It looked like somebody took a blow torch to that heart, it was so completely fried with inflammation."

"His heart was destroyed."

"These cases which were widely known at the time should have gotten everyone's attention."

"Everyone should have been laser-focused on this."

"We should never have someone die after taking a vaccine, that's directly caused to the vaccine.”

"Then Gill and colleagues, Connecticut, published in Archives of Pathology."

"Two boys aged 16 and 17, who die a few days after taking Pfizer [the Pfizer Covid vaccine]."

"These are teenagers."

"They're found dead at home by their parents."

"They're absolutely horrified."





Peter McCullough, MD, PhD testifying at US Senate COVID-19 Vaccine Corruption/Myocarditis Hearing | May 21, 2025.





Credit to Vigilant Fox for posting this video clip on X here:

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1925262894498750696

Mirrored - Fat News

---------

