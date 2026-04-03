US Iran War Stalls: Strait of Hormuz Closed, Global Markets Reel

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- Article claims Trump’s Operation Epic Fury failed, portraying retreat as diplomacy amid conflicting official narratives.
- It argues US cannot reopen Strait of Hormuz, signaling strategic defeat despite earlier victory claims.
- Author cites economic fallout, rising oil prices, casualties, and global instability as consequences of conflict.
- Text asserts Iran retains military resilience and alliances, while US faces stalemate and mission creep.
- Concludes United States should withdraw, blaming centralized power, urging decentralization, self reliance, and systemic change.
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