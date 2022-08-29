Permanent Collapse - Globalist Domestication [Annihilation of the Human Species Exposed]

Alex Jones breaks down the admissions on top globalists plans to domesticate and annihilate the human species as Steve Bannon calls out the permanent collapse of The Great Reset.

----------------

Crusade Prayer (134) To believe in the Existence of God

February 5, 2014





Those who do not know my Son and who wish to be taken before the Throne of God, the Most High, must recite this Crusade Prayer (134) To believe in the Existence of God:

O God the Most High, help me to believe in Your Existence.

Cast all of my doubts aside.

Open my eyes to the Truth of the life after this one and guide me towards the way to Eternal Life.

Please let me feel Your Presence and grant me the Gift of true faith before the day I die. Amen.

These Prayers, dear children, come with great Graces and those who recite them will be shown the Truth and their hearts will be filled with a great love, which they will never have experienced on Earth before now. Then their souls will be purified.