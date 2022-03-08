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9 out of 10 COVID deaths are vaccinated in England VACCINE GENOCIDE! IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
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211 views • March 08, 2022
Donations are very welcome via streamelements to prevent and survive their long planned genocide:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Human Augmentation Will Be the Death of Humanity – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/30/human-augmentation-will-be-the-death-of-humanity/
Whilst you’ve been distracted by Russia’s Invasion, the UK Gov. released a Report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/01/russia-distraction-uk-gov-revealed-triple-vaccinated-account-9-in-10-covid-deaths/
FDA & CDC Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases Children’s risk of suffering Myocarditis by over 13,000% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/25/fda-study-covid-vaccination-increases-kids-risk-myocarditis-13000-percent/
ONS Data reveals the Fully Vaccinated are 6 times more likely to die than the Unvaccinated due to all-causes – The Expose
ONS refuses to publish data on Child Deaths after previous report showed Covid-19 Vaccinated Children are 5100% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/02/ons-cover-up-data-showing-vaccinated-children-52-times-likely-die/
Deaths among Children are 44% higher than the 5-year-average since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine according to ONS data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/24/child-deaths-increasing-since-offered-covid-vaccine/
Whilst you’ve been fed Propaganda & Lies on Russia-Ukraine, the UK Gov. published a report confirming the Triple Vaccinated now account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/07/uk-gov-reveals-triple-vaccinated-account-90-percent-covid-deaths/
COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report - week 9
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1058464/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-9.pdf
Australia’s record breaking wave of Covid-19 sees Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 ICU Admissions & 4 in every 5 Deaths – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/australia-9-in-10-icu-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
Australia’s Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated | 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths are among the Fully Vaccinated according to official Government data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/08/australias-pandemic-of-the-fully-vaccinated-2/
ONS refuses to publish data on Child Deaths after previous report showed Covid-19 Vaccinated Children are 5100% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/02/ons-cover-up-data-showing-vaccinated-children-52-times-likely-die/
Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Jab Goes Into Liver Cells and IS Converted to DNA – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/study-pfizers-covid-19-jab-goes-into-liver-cells-and-is-converted-to-dna/
Pfizer report_Japanese government.pdf | DocDroid
https://www.docdroid.net/xq0Z8B0/pfizer-report-japanese-government-pdf
THE TRUTH ABOUT THE UKRAINE WAR - Harry Vox
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zxjm9GybJk7e/
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Human Augmentation Will Be the Death of Humanity – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/30/human-augmentation-will-be-the-death-of-humanity/
Whilst you’ve been distracted by Russia’s Invasion, the UK Gov. released a Report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/01/russia-distraction-uk-gov-revealed-triple-vaccinated-account-9-in-10-covid-deaths/
FDA & CDC Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases Children’s risk of suffering Myocarditis by over 13,000% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/25/fda-study-covid-vaccination-increases-kids-risk-myocarditis-13000-percent/
ONS Data reveals the Fully Vaccinated are 6 times more likely to die than the Unvaccinated due to all-causes – The Expose
ONS refuses to publish data on Child Deaths after previous report showed Covid-19 Vaccinated Children are 5100% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/02/ons-cover-up-data-showing-vaccinated-children-52-times-likely-die/
Deaths among Children are 44% higher than the 5-year-average since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine according to ONS data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/24/child-deaths-increasing-since-offered-covid-vaccine/
Whilst you’ve been fed Propaganda & Lies on Russia-Ukraine, the UK Gov. published a report confirming the Triple Vaccinated now account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/07/uk-gov-reveals-triple-vaccinated-account-90-percent-covid-deaths/
COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report - week 9
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1058464/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-9.pdf
Australia’s record breaking wave of Covid-19 sees Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 ICU Admissions & 4 in every 5 Deaths – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/australia-9-in-10-icu-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
Australia’s Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated | 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths are among the Fully Vaccinated according to official Government data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/08/australias-pandemic-of-the-fully-vaccinated-2/
ONS refuses to publish data on Child Deaths after previous report showed Covid-19 Vaccinated Children are 5100% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/02/ons-cover-up-data-showing-vaccinated-children-52-times-likely-die/
Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Jab Goes Into Liver Cells and IS Converted to DNA – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/study-pfizers-covid-19-jab-goes-into-liver-cells-and-is-converted-to-dna/
Pfizer report_Japanese government.pdf | DocDroid
https://www.docdroid.net/xq0Z8B0/pfizer-report-japanese-government-pdf
THE TRUTH ABOUT THE UKRAINE WAR - Harry Vox
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zxjm9GybJk7e/
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