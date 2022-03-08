9 out of 10 COVID deaths are vaccinated in England VACCINE GENOCIDE! IMPORTANT! SPREAD!

Donations are very welcome via streamelements to prevent and survive their long planned genocide:Human Augmentation Will Be the Death of Humanity – The ExposeWhilst you’ve been distracted by Russia’s Invasion, the UK Gov. released a Report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths in England – The ExposeFDA & CDC Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases Children’s risk of suffering Myocarditis by over 13,000% – The ExposeONS Data reveals the Fully Vaccinated are 6 times more likely to die than the Unvaccinated due to all-causes – The ExposeONS refuses to publish data on Child Deaths after previous report showed Covid-19 Vaccinated Children are 5100% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children – The ExposeDeaths among Children are 44% higher than the 5-year-average since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine according to ONS data – The ExposeWhilst you’ve been fed Propaganda & Lies on Russia-Ukraine, the UK Gov. published a report confirming the Triple Vaccinated now account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England – The ExposeCOVID-19 vaccine surveillance report - week 9Australia’s record breaking wave of Covid-19 sees Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 ICU Admissions & 4 in every 5 Deaths – The ExposeAustralia’s Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated | 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths are among the Fully Vaccinated according to official Government data – The ExposeONS refuses to publish data on Child Deaths after previous report showed Covid-19 Vaccinated Children are 5100% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children – The ExposeStudy: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Jab Goes Into Liver Cells and IS Converted to DNA – The ExposePfizer report_Japanese government.pdf | DocDroidTHE TRUTH ABOUT THE UKRAINE WAR - Harry Vox