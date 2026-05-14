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PEOPLE ARE WATCHING YOU ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-may 14 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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In Church and Out of It, You're Going to (or Should Be) Ministering to People Who Don't Know the Lord. Or, They're Not Sure. In the Example of the Converted Saul of Tarsus, We Can Tell Everyone We Encounter That Christ Jesus Is the Son of God, and If You'll Meet Him and Receive Him--You Will Be Changed from What You Have Been! These People Watch (You) Much More Closely Than What They Listen, at First Anyways.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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