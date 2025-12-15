Ukraine’s SBU claims it disabled a Russian submarine in Novorossiysk using underwater sea drones - Russia’s Black Sea Fleet rejected the claim

Ukraine’s SBU claims it disabled a Russian Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarine in Novorossiysk using underwater sea drones, releasing video and alleging “critical damage.”

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet rejected the claim, confirming a drone incident but stating that no submarines or ships were damaged and that no crews were harmed at the Novorossiysk base.

The fleet added: “No ship or submarine of the Black Sea Fleet in the Novorossiysk base harbor, and no crews, were damaged during the sabotage.”

Ukrainian security services did manage to penetrate the port and briefly seize control of a surveillance camera, publishing the footage online.

However, the video itself shows that the submarine was not struck.

Not Even Surprising

About the Attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk

Many have already seen footage of the diesel submarine of Project 636 being blown up in Novorossiysk by a Ukrainian autonomous underwater vehicle. It calmly entered the base, and the installed camera even provided the enemy with objective monitoring.

Fortunately, by a twist of fate, the submarine got off with almost just a scare. However, this is the only not-so-bad news against the background of the darkness of accumulated Navy problems.

What Could Have Attacked the Submarine in Novorossiysk?📝

about a Ukrainian underwater vehicle

With the declining effectiveness of unmanned boats, which have transitioned to civilian tankers due to a lack of results, it was expected that new means of destruction would be used at some point.

Not much is known about Ukrainian autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Yes, drones like "Marychka" were once publicized, but the matter did not go beyond pathos-filled videos.

❗️However, our team managed to obtain secret documentation of one of the AUVs, which is not only in the planning stage but has also passed all necessary tests. We are talking about the AUV "Piavka" (Leech), which could have been used today.

🔻What is "Piavka"?

➡️This is an unmanned vehicle that Ukrainian manufacturers are actively promoting to Western countries under the name Leech.

➡️The drone is offered for export and is already actively demonstrating its capabilities to potential buyers.

➡️An interesting point is that tests were conducted in the Black Sea waters and the Danube River basin. Likely from the Danube Biosphere Reserve - a standard zone for testing drones.

➡️Its speed is low, but the drone doesn't need it. What's more important is high autonomy, range, and a combat payload of up to 450 kg.

🖍Of course, the exact drone used is not yet known. The nature of the attack seems like a test run, as the explosion occurred prematurely, and the damage to the submarine itself was insignificant.

❗️However, this attack will clearly not be the only one. In this situation, the main thing is to realize that the enemy has such means, while our fleet, unfortunately, lacks defense against such weapons.



